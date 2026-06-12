GBM BOWS OUT OF ACTIVE POLITICS



Former UPND Vice President and veteran politician Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has announced his retirement from active politics.





GBM, who has played a prominent role in Zambia’s political landscape for many years, says he is stepping away from frontline political activities, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his public and political life.





His retirement marks the end of an era for one of Zambia’s most recognizable political figures, whose influence spanned both the business and political spheres.