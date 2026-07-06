General Kingsley Chinkuli endorses Hichilema for 2026!

General Chinkuli endorses Hichilema for 2026!



GENERAL Kingsley Chinkuli, the first indigenous Commander of the Zambia National Defence Force, has endorsed the candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 General Elections.





General Chinkuli said having had the distinct honour of serving as the first indigenous Defence Force Commander, he has no doubt that President Hichilema will further accelerate development if given another mandate.





He explained that his unique perspective, shaped by witnessing the leadership of successive governments since independence, allows him to assess the character and vision of those entrusted with the highest office.





General Chinkuli said President Hichilema has exhibited the discipline, resilience, and foresight required to lead Zambia to a bright future. He noted that under the President’s stewardship, Zambia has moved from the brink of economic collapse to recovery and renewed stability, restoring both confidence and hope.





He further commended the Head of State for fostering national unity, respect for the rule of law, and making the historic decision to entrench free education into law, thereby investing in the future of every Zambian child.



Credit: ZNBC