Germany calls up all 18-year-old men to undergo military tests

As part of its preparations for a possible war in Europe in years to come, Germany has introduced new measures due to kick in from next year which they expect will boost recruitment.

Joining their military will still be voluntary for those who wish to sign up, but according to DW, all 18-year-old men will have to fill out a ‘declaration of willingness’.

Women will also have the option of taking this test, but unlike the men their participation will not be mandatory.

Warnings have been issued about the possibility of Russia invading more of Europe within a matter of years, though given their current failures as well as a significant loss of manpower and material in their invasion of Ukraine, the future of Russian aggression on the continent remains unclear.

Many countries are having to face up to the prospect of a world that is not as peaceful as they might hope, with more money being put into defence spending amidst concerns that Russia might try and trigger a war with NATO and effectively end up fighting much of Europe.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said he would build ‘Europe’s strongest conventional army’ and at the moment it has around 180,000 uniformed troops, but it is aiming to grow that figure to 270,000 and 200,000 reservists by 2029.

The country had military conscription in place until 2011 and under current plans, it will be sticking to a voluntary model. However, from next year, 18-year-old men will have to take some tests for the military.

Under the plans they will all be considered eligible for military service and shall undergo mandatory registration, the ‘declaration of willingness’, which will include questions about their physical fitness and willingness to serve in the armed forces.

The following year in July 2027, there will be a medical examination to see if 18-year-olds are fit for military service, so those born in 2008 will be the first cohort to undergo the exams.

It’s expected that the changes will affect around 300,000 men a year.



Once again, this is not conscription and according to The Guardian, German defence minister Boris Pistorius said mandatory service was a ‘last resort’ and they would rather create ‘an attractive service’.

There are some new incentives coming in for those who sign up to the military, including free access to driving licences and a boost to pay for entry level positions.

“There are no reasons to worry, or reasons to be afraid,” Pistorius said.

“The lesson is quite clear: the more capable and defensible our armed forces are, through weaponry, training, and personnel, the lower the likelihood that we will ever become a party to a conflict – and that benefits everyone.

“That’s the lesson of the Cold War. Therefore, there’s absolutely no reason to worry.”