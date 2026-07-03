Germany Reviews Patriot Stockpile for Possible Transfer to Ukraine



Germany has become one of the first allies to publicly respond to Ukraine’s request for additional Patriot air defense systems.

The German Defense Minister announced that Berlin is urgently reviewing its military stockpile to determine whether an initial batch of Patriot interceptors (PAC-2/PAC-3) can be transferred to Ukraine as early as next week.





The minister also welcomed Ukraine’s proposed future replacement mechanism, under which partner nations providing Patriot systems or missiles would later receive replenishment through agreed procurement arrangements, aiming to accelerate deliveries without weakening long-term defense capabilities.