GERMANY TO U.S.: WHAT EXACTLY IS YOUR LEGAL EXCUSE FOR VENEZUELA?



Germany is now requesting that the United States explain the legal basis for its military action in Venezuela, a direct challenge from one of America’s closest NATO allies.





Berlin is publicly asking: under what law, either U.S. or international, is Washington justifying airstrikes, naval blockades, and threats against sovereign governments?





Trump’s supporters are framing the operation as decisive and necessary, but European capitals (and more than a few legal scholars) are now wondering:

Was this a mission based on UN authorization? Self-defense? Congressional approval?





The Trump administration frames it as law enforcement against Maduro’s 2020 narco-terrorism indictment, not requiring war declaration.





But regardless, Germany (aligned with the EU) has highlighted legal complexities and the need for international law compliance, implicitly calling for clarity on the basis.



