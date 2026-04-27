Germany’s Merz: Iran ‘Humiliated’ U.S. in Conflict



Friedrich Merz has sparked debate after claiming that Iran emerged “clearly stronger” and “humiliated” the United States in a recent conflict.





His remarks highlight growing divisions among Western leaders over how to assess U.S. foreign policy outcomes and Iran’s regional influence. While some view Iran’s resilience as a sign of strength, others argue the situation is more complex and still unfolding.





The statement raises questions about global power dynamics, credibility, and how future conflicts may be shaped.



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