GESTAPO TACTICS AGAINST FORMER HEAD OF STATE

By Isaac Mwanza

What the country witnessed on Wednesday morning by the State invasion of the residence of the 6th Republican President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu, may symbolise an era similar to the Germans went at the hands of the Gastapo who were prepared to take any instructions and do any act regardless.

This raid at the former President’s house comes barely at a time when outspoken EEP leader, Chilufya Tayalis residence, was attached by unknown armed militias who would have killed him to silence him, if they had gotten hold of him.

In the recent past, police officers were subjected to the agony of exhuming a dead body of a close friend to President Lungu with no tangible outcome at all.

These acts show that state power is being used to perform dehumanizing acts in showy display of where power lies. There is no doubt we shall begin seeing people disappearing as it was the case in Germany when the Gastapo had lost respect for human life and dignity.

At a time when the crime statistics are getting high, the police should have focused its efforts in curbing real criminal activities and the latest raid at the former President’s residence symbolises there is some paranoia which needs to be addressed.

Many civil servants, especially those who worked under the Ministry of Youth and Sport, were lined up at the Public Accounts Committee to mention the name of the former President in the Higer buses saga the themselves created as civil servants.

Many attempts have been made to try and link for the former President in some criminal activities so they can take away his freedom, even when he has been so silent.

Question is what is driving these desperate attempts against the former Head of State?

Things appear to be changing fast in this country and the former President should realise that his silence over the many accusations against him is not helping him enjoy the serenity of his retirement.