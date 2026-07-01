Ghalibaf says Iran won’t enter further talks until MoU terms met

Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would not enter further negotiations until conditions set out in the memorandum of understanding are met, adding that current meetings were aimed at fulfilling its commitments.

“The announcement of the end of the war by Pakistan’s prime minister and Donald Trump’s tweet about the lifting of the maritime blockade were among the major successes of the memorandum of understanding,” Ghalibaf said.

“In implementing the end of the war, differences will certainly arise,” Ghalibaf added.

“We are following up the process of talks to implement Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding,” he said.

Article 13 says that after the memorandum of understanding is signed, and subject to the start and continuation of measures under paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11, the United States and Iran will begin negotiations on a final deal exclusively on the remaining paragraphs.