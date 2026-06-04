GHANA 🇬🇭 WARNS CITIZENS: STAY AWAY FROM SOUTH AFRICA!



Ghana has issued a stark travel warning to its citizens, urging them to exercise “extreme caution” and avoid all non-essential travel to South Africa as fears grow over a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.





The government of Ghana, led by John Dramani Mahama, says anti-immigrant groups have been linked to attacks that have left people injured, businesses shut down or seized, properties looted, and livelihoods destroyed. Officials warned that African nationals are increasingly becoming targets of hostility in several communities.





Accra has also called on the government of Cyril Ramaphosa to act swiftly, demanding stronger protection for vulnerable African communities and tougher enforcement of law and order.





The diplomatic intervention raises fresh concerns about South Africa’s recurring xenophobia crisis and its impact on regional relations, with Ghana insisting that the principles of Pan-African unity and African integration must be defended through decisive action.