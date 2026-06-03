



Ghanaian Rapture Legend, Ebo Noah now turned ”Moses” gets swept away at sea and almost dr0wns while trying to part the sea into 2 like Moses did and save Ghana.





According to Ebo Noah, God appeared to him in a burning bush few days ago and told him to take a staff and Christians who believe God is all powerful to the Sea, strîke the sea with his staff and behold the waters would part so the Lord’s name will be praised.





But when Ebo Noah attempted to do what God told him, he got swept away and then blâmed Ghanaians for not believing in God.





Christians who went with him to the sea reportedly paid him 500k non-refundable each to witness the miracle 🥲👀