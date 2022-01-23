GIRLFRIEND’S TRICK TO WIN MARRIED MAN FAILS.

…As man says he was planning to marry her until she gave him a condition of giving her his ATM card.

The Buchi Local Court castigated a man’s girlfriend who had dragged him to court for reconciliation on the basis that he left her for his wife.

Ireen Kaluba sued Kalobwe Sable to court for reconciliation.

She alleged that the two married in 2019 and that they have a child together. Kaluba said she had been living with Sable since they got married but he recently travelled to Solwezi for work.

She said after gathering information she discovered that Sable had actually travelled to see his wife and children despite assuring her that he was a divorced man.

But in his defence Sable testified that Kaluba was just his girlfriend whom he has not yet married. He said he was planning to marry her until she gave him a condition of giving her his ATM card.

