Given Lubinda Detained For Offence Of Failure Or Refusal To Submit Or Surrender Diplomatic Passport

November 14, 2023-Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from Given Lubinda of plot number 21841 Hill view Park Lusaka for the offences of Failure or refusal to submit or surrender passport, Diplomatic passport or travel document contrary to section 21 of the passport Act number 28 of 2016 and in the second count for holding more than one passport, Diplomatic passport or travel document contrary to section 22 of the passport Act number 28 of 2016.

It’s alleged that in the first count was committed between March 1, 2023 and October 26, 2023 while the second count between March 1, 2023 and November 14, 2023 in Lusaka.

The accused has been detained in Police custody at Westwood Police Station.

Rae Hamoonga.

POLICE SPOKESPERSON.