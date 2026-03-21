GIVEN LUBINDA-LED FACTION CONVENTION UNDERWAY



THE Given Lubinda-led PF faction is currently holding a convention to choose the party president.





As seen on the ballot, the contesting candidates include Lubinda, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Chishimba Kambwili, Chanda Katotobwe, Willah Mudolo, Greyford Monde and Makebi Zulu.





Former DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, who is supporting Makebi, says the votes are currently being counted and supporters are eagerly awaiting the results.





Dr Chilufya and Makebi are reported to be leading the election.



Details later.



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