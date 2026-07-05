Going back to war, or choosing freedom? Hichilema asks Chitambo voters



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on the people of Chitambo District in Central Province to choose between what he described as a return to an era of political violence and the freedoms they currently enjoy under his administration.





Addressing a campaign rally in Chitambo today, President Hichilema said voters should make their choice when they cast their ballots on August 13.





The Head of State asserted that before the UPND formed government, supporters of his party risked being assaulted for wearing party regalia, particularly when visiting Lusaka’s InterCity Bus Terminus.





He said the situation has since changed, arguing that citizens are now free to wear the regalia of any political party without fear of intimidation or violence.





President Hichilema said his government has restored political freedoms and urged voters to safeguard those gains.



“So pa 13 August you must make a decision, do you want to go back to war or you want freedom?” he asked.



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 5, 2026.