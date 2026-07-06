GOLDEN BOOT RACE GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE!

The race to finish as the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s top scorer has erupted into a thrilling three-way tie, with Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland all level on seven goals after Sunday’s Round of 16 fixtures.

Breathing down their necks is Harry Kane on six goals, leaving virtually no margin for error as the tournament enters its decisive phase. One moment of brilliance or one quiet game could dramatically reshape the Golden Boot standings.

Lurking just behind on four goals are Ousmane Dembélé, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ismaïla Sarr, Julián Quiñones, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, all still within striking distance if they can produce a standout performance in the remaining knockout matches.

With every goal now carrying extra weight, the race for the Golden Boot is as fierce as the battle for the World Cup itself.