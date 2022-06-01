GOODWILL TURNS SOUR: Lillian Mutambo Sever Ties With “Ungrateful” Stranded Zambian Woman In Malawi

United Kingdom-based goodwill ambassador Lillian Mutambo has severed ties with a Zambian named Anne Nakushela who was recently reported stranded in Malawi.

Mutambo has described Anne has “ungrateful” in her hour of need.

She writes

For Immediate Release:

Good morning, I want to make this clear..A few weeks ago a young woman named Anne Nakushela was bullied in Malawi for begging to be helped with K35,000 for her tuition fees arears…In fact I was tagged on many posts shared but I ignored till the Malawians laughed at her. I then posted on this Page asking if people they can help her and I added her lines…I offered that I would donate K5000 to start with. After some time our supporters suggested that we collected the donations for transparency. I asked if people can send K10s and on the airtel only K100 was raised and my Mtn only K600.

On my last update I stated K6000 because I decided to add K300 to round it off…

Meanwhile, a huge donor had told me to wait till at end of month for K15,000 and they are based in America. To my surprise the impatient Anne posted asking how far with the donations in a post that was demeaning and embarrassing. It was even a Canadian based Zambian who brought it to my attention as he too wanted to contribute K5000. By the time I had realised the US sponsor too saw it and decided to withdraw. In his words ” this is a very ungrateful spirit, I wish she knew how hard you are trying”….

I therefore, would like to state that we have been in touch with the school who said her bill is actually K36,000 and not K35,000 as she claims. Our Lead Team Member Jehue will deposit the money today and we cut off ties with the task.. I believe that if someone offers to help, it is only fair that one is patient. It seems Anne Nakushwela now feels entitled that Zambians should help her with her entire arears when infact many that donated the K10s are not even working. She even has a job, I am sure she can be paying the school something towards the huge bill.

Because of her post others have tagged me a scammer, really for K700?? Surely you don’t know what you are talking about about. I will focus on my business and work with those we identify as genuinely in need. Last month we saw how Gibson Zulu cleaned toilets to raise his fees and as a Foundation we sent him the money promised K10,000 without hesitation. Sometimes what one harbours in their hearts is what leads many to want to help. Gibson Zulu starts his University in July with fully paid fees.

Before you call me a scammer ask yourself can I publicly come to facebook to ask you to help? Infact, money I have I would easily pay it off but sometimes I test people to see how they really are and I can tell you Gibson Zulu is one humble and grateful soul no wonder why even Prophet Abraham in the US donated K15,000 to him for business. From this we have learnt our lessons never to be involved in raising funds in such a fashion. Many of you are waiting to see negative posts then you start commenting rubbish!

We wish her well in her future endeavours…