GOP lawmaker says new Epstein bombshell might keep House in recess ‘through next year’

A new bombshell report revealing new details about Jeffrey Epstein and his international influence has led one MAGA lawmaker to suggest the House may remain in recess through 2026 to avoid drawing more attention to the revelations.

According to a report Friday from Drop Site News, Epstein had helped broker a defense agreement between the West African nation Côte d’Ivoire and Israel, a revelation uncovered from recently leaked emails of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

“This might keep the House out of session throughout next year,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a social media post on X Saturday, referencing Drop Site News’ reporting.

The House has been in recess since September 19 after members passed a funding bill that the Senate has failed to pass, largely due to disagreements on health care policy.

While House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has the ability to reconvene the House at any moment – even amid the ongoing government shutdown – he has refused to, with some critics arguing his hesitancy stems from wanting to avoid a vote on an Epstein-related piece of legislation.

That legislation is a discharge petition filed by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), which, if approved, would compel the Justice Department to release all of its files on Epstein. The petition requires 218 signatures to force a vote in the House, and thus far has received 217. An Arizona Democrat that was elected to Congress last September has pledged to sign the petition, but has not been sworn in by Johnson, who now faces a lawsuit over the delay.

Drop Site News has also previously reported that Epstein helped broker a security cooperation agreement between Mongolia and Israel, as well as helped establish a backchannel for Israel to communicate with Russia amid the Syrian Civil War.

Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, and was well-known for his close ties with powerful figures, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and a slew of entrepreneurs and celebrities, including Woody Allen and Bill Gates.

Trump has faced increased scrutiny in recent months over his past ties with Epstein, who once said he was “Donald’s closest friend for 10 years

.” Johnson has also faced increased scrutiny for what critics describe as efforts to protect the president in connection with Epstein, even going as far as to claim that Trump was once an “FBI informant” tasked with gathering incriminating evidence on Epstein, a claim he later walked back.