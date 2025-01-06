Gov to Govt fuel deal bears fruits: Chakwera leadership secures 51.5 million litres

President Lazarus Chakwera’s government has finally secured fuel that Malawi will begin receiving the item shipments under a government-to-government arrangement on January 9, 2025.

This initiative, involving Malawi, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia, aims to address the country’s ongoing fuel shortages, which have severely impacted transportation and economic activities.

In a press statement issued on January 3, 2025 by the Ministry of Energy, the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), in collaboration with its Kenyan counterpart, has facilitated the importation of 40,000 metric tons (approximately 51.5 million liters) of combined diesel and petrol.

The consignment is part of a broader plan to secure fuel supply agreements with Gulf countries, leveraging Kenya’s established government-to-government framework with Abu Dhabi.

The shipment arrived at Tanzania’s Port of Tanga on December 29, 2024, aboard the vessel MT High Freedom.

Quality testing conducted on December 31 confirmed that the fuel meets Malawi’s technical standards.

Offloading of the cargo began on January 1, 2025, with loading onto road tankers set to start on January 6. The first fuel deliveries to Malawi are expected to arrive on January 9, 2025.

To ensure efficient transportation, both Malawian and foreign trucking companies have been engaged, with an anticipated 1,409 truckloads required to deliver the entire consignment.

The government has also emphasized that regular fuel imports by NOCMA, Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), and other licensed entities will continue alongside this emergency consignment.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola reassured the public of the government’s commitment to resolving the recent fuel shortages.

“We are working tirelessly with all stakeholders to restore normalcy and ensure a stable supply of fuel in the country,” says Matola.

This development is expected to alleviate Malawi’s immediate fuel supply challenges and pave the way for future bilateral agreements aimed at ensuring long-term energy security.

Malawi has been grappling with fuel crisis for months.