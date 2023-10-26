GOVERNMENT ACCORDS MWANAMWAMBWA, MAGANDE STATE FUNERAL

The government wishes to inform the public that the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the Late Former Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Honorable Amusaa Katunda Mwanamwambwa GCDS who died on Saturday, 21st October, 2023.

President Hakainde Hichilema has also accorded an official funeral to the late Former Minister of Finance and National Planning Honorable Ng’andu Peter Magande, who died on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023.

This is in recognition of the numerous individual contributions to national development made by the two national leaders when they diligently served the Government of the Republic of Zambia in different portfolios.

The Late Honorable Amusaa Mwanamwambwa served the public service as Diplomat, Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, and Speaker of the National Assembly.

Similarly, Honorable Magande also served in various positions in the public service and international organisations before he was nominated as a member of parliament and subsequently appointed and served as Minister of Finance and National Planning from 2003 to 2008.

Government further wishes to inform members of the public that the Late Former Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon Ng’andu Peter Magande, will be buried on Friday, 27th October, 2023 at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka. The Official Funeral Church Service will be held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00 hours.

The public is also informed that the late speaker of the National Assembly

and Cabinet Minister, Hon. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa, GCDS, will be buried on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023, at His Farm, Number 380-A, Ansdale Palabana Road, Chongwe District.

The Official Funeral Program for the Late Honorable Mwanamwambwa on Tuesday, 31st October, will commence with a Valedictory Service at the National Assembly of Zambia at 09:00 Hours followed by a Church Service to be held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 11:00 Hours.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded a Day of Nationa Mourning to each of the Late National eaders, Honorable Amusaa Mwanamwambwa and Honorable Ng’andu Peter Magande.

The National Mourning will be observed on the respective day of burial for the two National Leaders, from 06:00 Hours to 18:00 Hours, during which time all activities of entertainment nature should be suspended while flags will fly at half-mast.

Oliver M. Kalabo (Dr).

ACTING SECRETARY TO THE CABINET