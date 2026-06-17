GOVERNMENT DISMISSES CLAIMS OF EXCLUDING ARTISTS FROM NATIONAL FUNCTION





Government has refuted claims that a group of named artists has been excluded from performing at national functions.





Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says no official communication on such a matter has been issued by government through Cabinet or any other state institution.





Mr. Chileshe says the claims do not reflect the government’s position, noting that the musicians mentioned have been performing at government functions under the UPND administration while other artists who have not had opportunities to perform at such events have not publicly complained.





Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has bemoaned what he describes as deliberate attempts by the opposition to misinform the public.





Mr. Kawana has since called on citizens to remain vigilant and verify information before accepting or sharing it.



By Osward Kafwanka