GOVERNMENT HANDS OVER 140 VEHICLES WORTH ABOUT 40 MILLION AS LOANS EMPOWERMENT TO CITIZENS

…As the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu grace and officiate at the launch on behalf of the Republican President of Zambia…

He writes:

Earlier today, on behalf of the Republican President of Zambia Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, we were greatly honoured and privileged to officially launch a new citizens’ empowerment programme in the transport sector where we handed over 140 vehicles worth about 40 million Kwacha as loans to citizens drawn from the 10 Provinces.

The Transport Empowerment Programme is among many Government initiatives through the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, aimed at enhancing the entrepreneurial aspect among our people.

Below are highlights from the Presidential Speech, we delivered on his behalf:

✅ The President stated that the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development and its Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), is part of the initiative to empower Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises and cooperatives in the transport subsector.

✅ He mentioned that through accessible financing, the Government through the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development is enabling the citizens to own many facilities as a way to empower them to participate in economic development.

✅ The Head of State indicated that programmes such as the Transport Empowerment Programme are aimed at alleviating economic challenges in households as there will be some direct jobs and other opportunities.

✅ He stated that through initiatives like the “Own a taxi, Mini-bus, and light truck loan product.” the Government was instilling hope and optimism for a better tomorrow.

✅ For other citizens to benefit, President HICHILEMA encouraged the beneficiaries and Zambians in general to develop a culture of paying back loans so that others can equally benefit from the revolving fund.

✅ The President further called for prudent utilization of the resources and urged the beneficiaries not only to better their livelihoods but also to pave the way for other beneficiaries going forward.

✅ The Head of State also urged the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development through its CEEC to continue prioritising women and youth development and empowerment initiatives.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Acting Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development