By Veronica Mwale

Chililabombwe-30th April,2023

GOVERNMENT HAS FOUND A SOLUTION TO KCM – HH

Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema said government has found a solution to Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) on the Copperbelt Province.

President Hichilema said very soon Zambian government will make serous pronouncements regarding KCM in just countable days .

Mr Hichilema was speaking yesterday at Twafwane Grounds in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt Province when addressed the people .

The Republican President added that government is still consulting various stakeholders about the decision it has made before it can publicly announce the decision to the people of Zambia.

Mines Minister Mr Paul Kabuswe added his voice.He said the nation will soon be informed about detailed decision on the mine once consultations with mine unions are concluded.

” People should not panic be patient the current challenges at KCM will be over .” He said

The Head of State also touched on the issue of mealie-meal on the Copperbelt Province at the border town of Kasumbalesa, Chililabombwe and Copperbelt Province in general .

He said the government is committed and working around the clock to addressing the mealie-meal situation.

He disclosed that 2023/24 farming season fertilizer distribution will be done early as the country embarks on mass production of maize and other crops .

The Republican President also voiced out on the issue of township roads especially in Chililabombwe and Copperbelt Province in general.

Mr Hichilema added that soon government will announce another major road project on the Copperbelt that will be done using Public Private Partnership( PPP ) model.

He stated that Ndola- Mufulira- Mikambo road will open other business opportunities and decongest the volume of traffic on the Copperbelt Province and beyond.

The Head of State also inspected Chingola -Kasumbalesa Road Project which is being done by AVIC International , accompanied by Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo ,Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, several cabinet ministers , government and party officials.

Mr Hichilema directed Avic international to construct Chingola-Kasumbalesa road with highest quality and delivered on time.

He said Chingola-Kasumbalesa is an important road and the first ever road under UPND led government using PPP model … adding that it must be done properly.

” Previously we used to see roads being done and few weeks later the road start peeling off, this government will not tolerate that .” The Republican President said .

He further urged the contractor to start employing Local people and not foreign companies .

And Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said going forward the government would like to start seeing local people be employed as transporters as well as contractors during this period when the roads are being done in the Province.

He said Copperbelt Province residents must be given 20 per as stipulated by law to local contractors and local people must be employed like yesterday .

Earlier in the morning

President Hakainde Hichilema joined hundreds of Christians at Lubengele Seventh Day Adventist church (SDA) .

Here the head of state encouraged the church to continue helping the country to bond together as one people .

He said government and the church are not in competition but simply complement each other for the betterment of the country and its people .

He thanked the church for its continued efforts in helping the government attain national development

especially in the area of education, health and other sectors.

Be also thanked the church for continuing guiding the nation on moral compass and family values.

Meanwhile, SDA Northern Zambia Conference President Dr Tommy Namitondo hailed the New Dawn Government for coming up with progressive policies such , free education policy, reintroduction of Meal Allowances for university students and also decentralisation policy among other progressive policies that are being rolled out by the New Dawn Government.

Dr Namitondo further said the wicked should never be allowed to rule again because when the wicked govern people suffer especially the poor and the down trodden.

He quoted the bible in proverbs 29:2 which says ” when the righteous thrive ,the people rejoice;when the wicked rule ,the people groan.

“Never , never , never again should this country allow the wicked to rule again.” Dr Namitondo said.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his entourage were on the Copperbelt Province for a working visit accompany by cabinet ministers, various member of parliaments , government and party officials .

CIC PRESS TEAM