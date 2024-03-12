GOVERNMENT INJECTS US$49 MILLION INTO NSANGA FARM BLOCK – DC

Press Statement , Monday 11th March, 2024

Government with support from the World Bank has set aside U$S49 million for Nansanga Commodity Value Chain Transformation Project (NCVCTP) development strategy and investment plans, Serenje District Commissioner Mr. Paul Masuwa has said.

And Mr. Masuwa has charged that once completed the investment will help to actualize government objective of making Serenje’s Nansanga Farm Block as one of the production hubs in Zambia.

The District Commissioner, who was accompanied by His Worship, the Council Chairperson Mr. Staivous Mulumba and Acting District Administrative Officer (DAO) Mr. Harry Silungwe, was peaking today at Atha Lodge during a disclosure meeting for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report for the proposed Nansanga Commodity Value Chain Transformation Project.

Mr. Masuwa said last year government did release K14.30 million for the Nansanga Farm block development and additional K27.59 million for roads.

Mr. Masuwa said the project will further create employment both direct and indirect in-line with government agenda on job creation.

“In a bid to develop the farm block, government with support from bilateral cooperating partners is putting in place key infrastructure such as roads, electricity, dam rehabilitation, communication towers, improving water reticulation systems, rehabilitation of selected roads, construction of maternity annexe for selected rural health centres, boreholes for improved water reticulation system and support to the farmers in the farm block,” Mr. Masuwa said.

The Nansanga Farm Block has approximately 150,000 hectares of land and it is one of the Farm Blocks the Government has earmarked for commercial agricultural development and agro processing.

Some of the activities to be implemented under the Nansanga Commodity Value Chain Transformation Project include;

I. Vegetation clearing, levelling and land preparation of 3,500 hectares of land for 350 beneficiaries, to undertake rain-fed production of soya beans, maize and cassava,

II. Rehabilitation of 80kilomtres of existing road from Serenje Post Office to Kabeta primary school in the Nansanga Farm Block,

III. Rehabilitation of Musangashi Dam and Construction of a one kilometre water canal.

IV. Rehabilitation of two (2) primary schools and two (2) Rural Health Posts (RHP) in the Nansanga Farm Block, and

V. Construction of the five (5) Agricultural Camp and Farm Block Management Trust Houses.

Issued by:

Oscar Malipenga

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

STC