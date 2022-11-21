GOVERNMENT REFUTES IT HAS APPROVED THE REVISED ZESCO CONNECTION FEES

By Patricia Male

Energy Minister Peter Kapala has clarified that contrary to speculations that the Energy Regulation Board –ERB-has approved the revised connection fees that ZESCO had applied for; the proposed adjustments are yet to be approved.

Mr. Kapala says the Energy Regulation Board has however added its input to the proposed fees made by ZESCO and recommendations have since been submitted to his ministry.

He tells Phoenix News that cabinet is yet to look at these recommendations made by the ERB and expects the revised fees to be effected by 1st January 2023.

The minister has explained that revising the connection fees is necessary in order to catch up with the current cost of materials and labour especially that these fees were last revised in 2015 and are therefore not cost effective.

