BREAKING NEWS: GOVERNMENT RELEASES K450 MILLION TO CLEAR UNZA, CBU RETIREES’ PENSION AND GRATUITY ARREARS.



The government has released an additional K450 million to settle outstanding pension and gratuity obligations for retirees at the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the Copperbelt University (CBU).





Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Administration Noriana Muneko announced that K88 million has been allocated to clear all outstanding pension and gratuity obligations for retirees at CBU.





She says K225 million will be used to settle pension obligations for UNZA retirees covering the period 2021 to 2023, while K137 million has been allocated to clear gratuity payments owed to UNZA retirees for the period 2016 to 2020.





Ms. Muneko says the funding demonstrates government’s commitment to honouring its obligations to retired employees in recognition of their dedicated service to the country’s higher education sector.



By Favourite K. Chisi