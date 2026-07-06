Government Rubbishes Mundubile’s US$10 Billion Claim



By Staff Reporter



Government has dismissed claims by Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile that US$10 billion was externalised from Zambia through illicit means without any arrests.





In a statement, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana described the allegations as false, baseless, and intended to mislead the public.





Mr. Kawana warned against the spread of misinformation on social media, saying Zambia has adequate laws to deal with false information, digital misconduct, and economic sabotage.





He said law enforcement agencies remain on high alert ahead of the August General Election and will take action against anyone found breaking the law.





Mr. Kawana reaffirmed Government’s commitment to economic transparency, national stability, and the rule of law, while urging citizens to ignore false information circulating online.





The statement follows remarks made by Mr. Mundubile at a campaign rally in Kasama, where he alleged that US$10 billion had left the country through illicit means without any arrests.



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