Government starts process of empowering Kachasu brewers!

Government has started empowering some Kachasu brewers in Lusaka’s Garden Compound.

Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu has donated 50 kilogramme starter bags of assorted dry foods to 42-Year-old Kelina Lungu who had her Kachasu confiscated during an operation a few weeks ago.

Ms. Zulu has urged the Kachasu brewers to form co-operatives so that they benefit from the empowerment programme.

Credit: ZNBC