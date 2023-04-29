GOVERNMENT TO CONTINUE ENGAGING THE CHURCH – HH

April 29, 2023

CHILILABOMBWE – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government will continue seeking wisdom and guidance from the Church .

President Hichilema says government will continue to work with the Church to unite Zambians towards improving the country’s welfare.

Speaking this morning during church service at the lubengele SDA Church in Chililabombwe,

President Hichilema said the Church is important and should be used as a beacon of peace and unity in attaining the country’s goals.

President Hichilema also emphasized the crucial role that the Church in Zambia plays in promoting peace, unity and love.

“Our government is committed to seeking wisdom and guidance from the Church and we will therefore continue to engage with Zambian Church Mother Bodies to exchange views on matters of mutual interest affecting our citizens. We believe that government and the Church can work hand in hand to serve the people of Zambia,” says President Hichilema.

And the Head of State further encouraged families to prioritize family unity and instill positive values and character in their children as strong and disciplined families are the foundation of a strong and healthy nation.

President Hichilema is currently in Chililabombwe where he is scheduled to address residents.

(C) THE FALCON