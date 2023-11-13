By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
GOVERNMENT TRANSFERS CHIEF REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES
Ministry of Home Affairs and Interior Security Permanent Secretary, Dickson Matembo (CRIAR) has transfered the Chief Registrar of Societies, Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende.
This follows her decision to release the current status of the list of Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.
The Patriotic Front obtained a High Court Order granted by Judge Timothy Katenekwa, compelling the Registrar of Societies to release details of the Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.
Below is the transfer letter signed and delivered at 12hrs.
She is expected to be fired after procedures.
13th November, 2023
Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri Mhende Chief Registrar (M)
STAFF SURRENDER: YOURSELF
Reference is made to the above subject matter.
You, Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri Mhende, Chief Registrar (M), at Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security be surrendered to Public Service Management Division with immediate effect.
On your arrival you are advised to report to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Management Division for further guidance.
Be informed accordingly.
Dickson Matembo Permanent Secretary – CRIAR
MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY
CC: The Permanent Secretary-ISD, MHAIS, LUSAKA
She is a patriot and refused to take part in illegalities.
She will be rewarded handsomely after 2026, while those that have hounded her out will be jailed.
We still have decency in Zambia. This is very comforting, and gives hope that not everyone in government is dodgy like the small god.
She’s a true Zambian and has refused to be used.