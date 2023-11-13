By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

GOVERNMENT TRANSFERS CHIEF REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES

Ministry of Home Affairs and Interior Security Permanent Secretary, Dickson Matembo (CRIAR) has transfered the Chief Registrar of Societies, Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende.

This follows her decision to release the current status of the list of Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.

The Patriotic Front obtained a High Court Order granted by Judge Timothy Katenekwa, compelling the Registrar of Societies to release details of the Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.

Below is the transfer letter signed and delivered at 12hrs.

She is expected to be fired after procedures.

13th November, 2023

Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri Mhende Chief Registrar (M)

STAFF SURRENDER: YOURSELF

Reference is made to the above subject matter.

You, Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri Mhende, Chief Registrar (M), at Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security be surrendered to Public Service Management Division with immediate effect.

On your arrival you are advised to report to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Management Division for further guidance.

Be informed accordingly.

Dickson Matembo Permanent Secretary – CRIAR

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY

CC: The Permanent Secretary-ISD, MHAIS, LUSAKA