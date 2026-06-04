GOVT ASSESSES POTENTIAL EL NIÑO THREAT AMID REGIONAL CLIMATE WARNINGS





By Elesani Phiri



Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary Douty Chibamba says Government is closely monitoring reports of a possible second wave of the El Niño phenomenon and has urged citizens to remain calm as assessments are underway.





International climate reports indicate that El Niño conditions could affect Southern Africa, with meteorological models projecting the phenomenon to develop between June and August, warning of possible severe drought, reduced rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures across the region.



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However, Dr. Chibamba says while external forecasts suggest potentially significant impacts, the Zambia Meteorological Department is undertaking its own assessments to establish the likely severity and implications of the phenomenon on the country.



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He tells Phoenix News it is still too early to raise alarm, emphasizing that Government will rely on scientific evidence and local assessments before communicating the expected impact to the public.



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Dr. Chibamba has assured the nation that a comprehensive update will be provided by the month of September once all assessments have been completed and verified.



PHOENIX NEWS