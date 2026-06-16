GOVT ASSURES NO INTERNET SHUTDOWN DURING THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS



By Nelson Zulu



Government has assured that there will be no internet shutdown during this year’s elections regardless of the circumstances, unlike what happened during the 2021 election.





Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu says although government is still not clear on what led to the internet shutdown in 2021 despite efforts to establish the facts, this year’s polls will not experience any form of network disruption.





Dr. Habeenzu has told Phoenix News that the government is working with sector players to ensure that connectivity remains stable throughout the electoral period and that service delivery is not interrupted.





He notes that while modern communication systems are increasingly software-driven and more vulnerable to technical faults or interference, authorities have strengthened security measures to guard against any possible disruption.





Dr. Habeenzu has since assured the nation that the government has not planned and will not deliberately shutdown internet connectivity at any time, saying if an interruption occurs, it would only be due to unforeseen technical challenges.



PHOENIX NEWS