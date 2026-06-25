Govt Clarifies Teacher Licensure Exams Not Yet Implemented



Government has clarified that teacher licensure examinations provided for under the Teaching Council Act have not yet been operationalized.





The Ministry of Education says reports circulating on social media suggesting otherwise are incomplete and do not reflect government’s full policy position.





Permanent Secretary for Educational Services Dr. Kelvin Mambwe explained that any decision regarding implementation will only be made after extensive stakeholder consultations, public sensitization, and the issuance of clear implementation guidelines.





Dr. Mambwe told ZNBC News that government values the concerns raised by teachers and the public, stressing that teachers remain at the centre of the education system and their views will continue to inform decisions on professional regulation.





He added that any future implementation of licensure examinations will not be intended to disadvantage or unfairly penalize teachers already in service.



ZNBC