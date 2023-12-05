GOVT DECISION TO ENGAGE EQUITY PARTNER TO OPERATE MOPANI COPPER MINE PROGRESSIVE – ANDD

…. this is what stakeholders have been advocating for in order to increase economic activities in Zambia

Government has been praised for finding an equity partner to run Mopani Copper Mine saying this will go a long way in improving the country’s economy.

The Advocates For National Development And Democracy (ANDD) is optimistic that once Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines plc are up and running, they will be able to easy the economic pressure the country is going through.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says this is what key stakeholders have been advocating for in order to increase economic activities in the country.

“As Advocates For National Development And Democracy (ANDD) an organization advocating for a viable and inclusive mining sector, we wish to thank the government for finally selecting International Resources Holding LTD as a strategic equity partner to operate Mopani Copper Mine,” he said.

“Mining is the cornerstone of our national development hence Government’s decision to engage a strategic partner to operate Mopani Copper Mine is progressive. We are optimistic that this will enhance productivity in the mining sector, contribute to the achievement of the 3 Million metric tonnes copper production target by 2031, create the much needed employment and business opportunities for Zambians as well as largely increase our GDP.”

Mr Banda however, appealed to government to do due diligence in this strategic partnership and ensure that the terms and conditions of this partnership benefits the Zambian people.

“We are looking forward to seeing Mopani Copper Mine start operating optimally, improve good working conditions and standards, create more employment and business opportunities and implement good corporate social responsibility programmes to enhance community development,” he added.

“In the interest of promoting and growing our national domestic economic and social development, it is our take that Government should make mandatory policy direction for all mining investors to prioritize offering business opportunities to local suppliers and contractors unless in an event that local suppliers and contractors don’t have capacity.”

He emphasized that offering business opportunities to local SME’s, will encourage more Zambians to get into entrepreneurship, leading to a positive economic impact, more jobs and wealth will be created among citizens, commerce and trade activities will increase, thereby reducing poverty and unemployment levels.

SE