“Govt has cancelled Chishimba Kambwili’s evacuation tickets…We offered to pay for the evacuation ourselves”- Kambwili’s Family

“They have cancelled Chishimba Kambwili’s evacuation tickets”
Mwamba Chishimba Kambwili wrote;
“We have offered to pay for the evacuation ourselves, we have told the state to give us police officers to travel with at our own expense, tickets where booked on Friday with
Rwanda Air but surprisingly they were canceled by the state on Saturday morning.”
“We don’t need to use taxpayers money but there is an invisible hand despite the pleas from state doctors themselves.”
Dr. CHISUSHI CHANDI NEMWINE KAMBWILI is faking serious illness after realising jail is no small matter. He is afraid high court will give him more time. So he comes up with a GET OUT OF JAIL CARD like katele kalumba
This is the true character of Hakainde.
He is a very bitter person hell bent on revenge.
Those 3 months in jail have messes him up a lot.
If they have the money why didn’t they send him to India on their own. It had to take the President to order his evacuation and now they are playing politics, how ungrateful!
May be the condition is also not all that serious, otherwise they can’t waste all this time and even rejecting the offer. Serious diseases don’t know politics.
I have just failed to understand why the family was surprised when the State cancelled the tickets if it’s them who rejected the government’s generosity, need a bit of clarity there.