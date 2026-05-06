GOVT MOVING TO BAR MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI FROM AUG POLLS – Emmanuel Mwamba





‎GOVT MOVING TO BAR MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI FROM AUG POLLS – MWAMBA



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‎6th May 26



‎Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says there are active ‘machinations’ by President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration at the Registrar of Societies to bar Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu from contesting the August 13, 2026 general elections.



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‎And Mwamba said for the integrity of Edgar Lungu’s remains, his family may need to conduct another postmortem to ensure that all his body parts are intact and were not removed for satanic rituals. Daily Nation Zambia



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‎Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mwamba said the PF had information that the government was determined to stop

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/govt-moving-to-bar-mundubile-makebi-from-aug-polls-mwamba/