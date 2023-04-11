GOVT MUST NOT MOCK OUR PEOPLE ON MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES- Silavwe

GOVERNMENT MUST NOT MOCK OUR PEOPLE ON MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES

Issued: 11/03/2023

The statement attributed to the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Reuben Mtolo on Zambians eating sorghum and cassava as alternatives to nshima is insensitive, reckless and a mockery to the Zambian people battling the high cost of living. The Minister should be a bit more sympathetic to the suffering masses than add fuel to the fire.

The government through the Minister of Agriculture has always maintained that as a country we have enough stocks of maize even when we strongly advised the government to revise downwards the maize exports in may 2022.

Why has the government resorted to importing maize from South Africa? Is the maize being imported GMO or otherwise? Was this the plan all along by the government, to create a local maize shortage then allow imports from South Africa from their friends? What kind of leadership is this new dawn administration?

This governance of ambushing your own people is extremely shocking and immoral. Given the severity of the mealie meal shortages around the Country, government has to come up with a well coordinated response as opposed by knee jerk statements aggravating the situation all the more.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

President

*GPZ