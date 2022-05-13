GOVT RELEASES $20,000 FOR REPATRIATION OF REMAINS OF ZAMBIAN STUDENT WHO DIED IN CHINA

Government has released $20,000 (about K344,000) to repatriate the remains of 25-year old Zambian student Sampa Mwenya, a student in civil engineering, who died in a motorbike accident in China.

Father to deceased Morgan Mwenya confirmed the development to Daily Revelation.

Mr Mwenya explained that government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has responded positively to the deceased family’s request to have his son’s body repartriated.

Credit: Daily Revelation