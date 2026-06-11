GOVT SAYS ZNS RECRUITMENTS ON HOLD DUE TO LIMITED RESOURCES



By Elesani Phiri



Government says it is currently not considering the recruitment of new officers into the Zambia National Service -ZNS- due to limited financial resources required to undertake a nationwide exercise.





Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu said government is prioritizing other critical areas of expenditure, resulting in insufficient funds being allocated towards recruitment.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Hamaundu, however, indicated that should resources be available, government may consider conducting a recruitment exercise early next year.





Mr. Hamaundu has also dismissed claims that ZNS is conducting private recruitments, stressing that all recruitment announcements are publicly communicated and eligibility requirements are clearly outlined for prospective applicants.





He has assured the public of transparency and fairness in the process, refuting allegations that employment within the service is influenced by family connections.



PHOENIX NEWS