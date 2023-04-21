Govt Starts The Transfer Of 51,500 Civil Servants From Govt To The Local Authorities Following Revised National Decentralisation Policy

STATEMENT BY HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DEVOLUTION OF FUNCTIONS FROM THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT TO LOCAL AUTHORITIES FOLLOWING THE ISSUANCE OF CABINET OFFICE CIRCULAR NO.2 OF 2023.

Following the approval of the Revised National Decentralisation Policy by Cabinet, and in accordance with the provisions under Article 147 of the Constitution, which was operationalised through Government Gazette Notice No. 1123 of 2021, Cabinet Circular No.2 of 2023 has been issued to facilitate the commencement of transfer of devolved functions from the national Government to the Local Authorities.

Subsequent to the issuance of the circular, eight (😎 functions under the six (6) devolving sectors; Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Ministry of youth, Sport and Arts, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will be transferred to the Local Authorities in a phased manner in 2023, while the accompanying human resource will be attached from the Central Government to the Local Authorities. The attached civil servants will be maintained on the Central Government payroll and will continue to enjoy their existing terms and conditions of service.

In Phase One, which is from 1st January to 31st April, 2023, two functions from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics will be transferred to the Local Authorities.

The functions are:

Pontoons, Ferries, Jetties and Piers; and

Harbours.

In the same phase, the function of Community Sport will be moved from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art to the Local Authorities.

Phase Two will run in the period from 1st May to 31st August, 2023, and the following functions will be moved from respective Ministries to the Local Authorities:

Vehicle licensing will be moved from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics;

Cultural Matters will be moved from the Ministry of Tourism; and

District Archives will move from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

From 1st September to 31st December, the period being the Phase Three in the transfer of functions approved for devolution in the year 2023, District Health Services including Ambulance Services will devolve from the Ministry of Health to the Local Authorities, while Veterinary Services will move from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, to the Local Authorities.

In line with the theme of the recently approved Revised National Decentralisation Policy, which is “Realising Local Development Through Citizen Participation,” Government deems these milestones in the Decentralisation Reforms as facilitators of citizen – driven local governance and development.

The transfer of these functions is aimed at improving delivery of respective services to the people, and improving citizen participation in local governance and developmental issues.

Government has, to this effect, provided mechanisms for the smooth movement of accompanying human resource, operating assets and financing, with clearly spelt out work relationships and the duo administration system involving Civic and Civil Administration, earmarked as the forms of administration at District Level, providing for collaboration between the Chief Executives of Local Authorities and the District Administration, in the execution of Government policy and programmes.

Civil Servants in the devolving functions will be moved on attachment from the Central Government to respective Local Authorities by the Civil Service Commission. The employees will, however, be maintained on the Central Government payroll and continue to enjoy their existing salaries and conditions of service.

This transfer of functions translates into an estimated 51,500 workers moving to the local authorities broken down by sector as follows:

Fisheries and Livestock – 756 employees

Health – 50,549

Transport and Logistics – 99

Youth, Sport and Arts – 7

Tourism – 101

The vision of the revised National Decentralisation Policy is to have “Citizen – driven local governance within the unitary State for sustainable development.” The milestone attained through the increased allocation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the approval of the Revised National Decentralisation Policy and the issuance of Cabinet Circular No. 2 of 2023 provide renewed impetus towards the country’s aspiration for a devolved system of governance, which is centred on the promotion of citizen’s rights to participate in local governance and development.

These achievements empower the citizens to hold their representatives accountable for service delivery and local development.

Government is committed to ensure the implementation of the National Decentralisation Policy as provided for under Articles 148, 151 and 152 of the Constitution of Zambia.

(Original copy signed)

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND

CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

21st April, 2023