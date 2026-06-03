Govt through the Zambian Embassy in Pretoria repatriates more than 40 Zambians out of South Africa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



REPATRIATION OF ZAMBIAN NATIONALS FROM SOUTH AFRICA.



The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Zambian Embassy in Pretoria, successfully facilitated the repatriation of forty (40) Zambian nationals from the Republic of South Africa to Zambia. The repatriation exercise commenced on 23 May 2026, with the returnees arriving safely in Zambia on 25 May 2026.





The repatriation was undertaken in response to concerns arising from recent demonstrations against foreign nationals in certain parts of South Africa. In particular, announcements made by local community groupings and the Mayor of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal Province, calling for foreign nationals to leave the town by the end of May 2026, prompted concern among affected Zambian citizens.





Following these developments, members of the Zambia South Africa Association (ZASA) in Estcourt alerted the ZASA National Management Team, which subsequently engaged the Zambian Embassy in Pretoria. This engagement led to the establishment of a registration process for Zambian nationals wishing to return home. In addition to those residing in Estcourt, the repatriation programme also accommodated Zambians from Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and surrounding areas.





Throughout the repatriation process, ZASA worked closely with the Zambian Embassy by facilitating communication with Zambian communities across South Africa and assisting in the dissemination of important information regarding the exercise.





Current Situation and Way Forward.



ZASA continues to engage with Zambian communities across South Africa to assess the prevailing situation and provide regular updates to the Zambian Embassy. The Association is also compiling a database of Zambian nationals who may require assistance with documentation and those who have expressed interest in voluntarily returning to Zambia.





Furthermore, efforts are underway to engage families in Zambia whose relatives may be affected by the current situation in South Africa. This initiative seeks to ensure that families are part of the support framework, particularly in cases where transportation assistance may be required.





While the situation remains relatively calm in some areas, reports indicate that uncertainty persists in certain localities, particularly within specific residential communities. ZASA will continue to closely monitor developments on the ground and maintain regular engagement with the Zambian Embassy to ensure that the welfare and safety of Zambian nationals remain a priority.





The Zambian Embassy in Pretoria remains committed to providing assistance to Zambian citizens wishing to return home, including support with travel documentation, consular services, and relevant guidance.





ZASA and the Zambian Embassy encourage all Zambian nationals in South Africa to remain vigilant, comply with local laws, maintain regular communication with community leaders, and seek assistance from the Embassy whenever necessary.



Issued by: – Ferdinand Simaanya.

President – Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA)

Date: – 3rd June 2026.