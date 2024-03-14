GOVT TO IMPOSE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS – HH

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema says travel restrictions will be imposed to all government workers.

This is amidst the drought situation which has been declared as a state of emergency.

Mr. Hichilema says there is need to mop up money from other consumption related expenditure in the 2024 national budget.

He was speaking during a swearing in Ceremony at State House.

Those sworn in include Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti and Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu as State Counsels.