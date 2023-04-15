GOVT UNHAPPY WITH ECL MORNING EXERCISES WITH PF OFFICIALS

GOVERNMENT UNHAPPY WITH ECL MORNING EXERCISES

Lusaka, Saturday (April 15, 2023)

Government says former President Edgar Lungu’s routine morning exercises are not helping the former Head of State in assuming his proper role as elder Statesman or the title of Father of the Nation PF are crying for.

In a post on Dynamic Analysis Zambia, Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says excercise is important for all especially in curbing NCDs as people grow older and President Lungu can even be a champion of this advocacy.

“But he needs to now work with organizations like the National Sports Council or sport clubs and not a bunch of PF Central Committee members, this makes him PF leader and not National leader as in Former President. Imagine the late RB doing things with only MMD or KK with only UNIP? Would they have gained National, Regional and Global recognition as they did?” he asked.

Mr. Kawana said PF should let go of President Lungu and he too should detach himself from being a partisan leader to assume the status of elder Statesman.

“It is from such congregations that ideas of alebwelelapo are encouraged by zealots looking to have a second bite at the cherry. President Lungu must stop being partisan,” he said.

But former Diplomat and now Katapa Trader Bangwe Naviley Chisenga Welala said everyone at National Sports Council would be fired if they worked with ECL on allegations that they are PF.

But Mr. Kawana’s only response was “Masholi.”

Former President Edgar Lungu has since time immemorial consistently undertaken morning exercises to complement Government efforts in promoting a healthy nation.

Another former Diplomat Brian Hapunda wondered why a simple morning exercise would be an issue.

“You want him to stop exercising and stop mingling with people? 🤔 Comrade President Lungu on record remains PF President till he hands over the Party Presidency at the upcoming PF Convention to the newly elected PF President then. President Lungu is a ‘sleeping Party President’ and Hon. Lubinda is the ‘active vice President’ taking care of the party till the elective Conference,” he said.