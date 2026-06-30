Guarding the Gates. Why Political Ambition Must Respect Military Tradition- Brigadier General  Milton Mwambu Njolomba

Guarding the Gates. Why Political Ambition Must Respect Military Tradition.



By Brigadier General Milton Mwambu Njolomba (Rtd).



In the theater of democratic politics, the temptation to court every constituency is a powerful driver of campaign rhetoric. However, when political aspirations intersect with the defense force, leaders must tread with absolute precision and care





Recent public debates surrounding campaign promises to the military and the funding of sacred institutional traditions like the Annual Ball highlight a critical need for civic education on how civil- military relations operate in a constitutional democracy.





The military is not a standard civil service department, nor is it a political voting bloc to be won over with unsustainable pledges of a financial “Heaven on Earth.” It is a highly specialized and deeply traditional institution bound by strict codes of discipline, honour, and political neutrality. When politicians make grand, unconsulted promises regarding military welfare or funding, they risk introducing partisan expectations into an environment where absolute loyalty to the state regardless of the party in power is paramount.





Furthermore, a fundamental misunderstanding of military logistics and traditions undermines a political leader’s credibility and qualifications to comment on such matters . For generations, our defense force has maintained a strict separation between public state funds and internal welfare capital.





Traditions such as military social galas are deliberately funded through Unit Funds or Regimental accounts, internal systems generated by mess membership subscriptions and institutional activities. This structure ensures that taxpayers’ money goes exclusively toward national defense, infrastructure, and operational readiness, while preserving the self reliance and honour of the officer corps





Utilizing public state coffers for social events violates financial regulations and degrades the meritocratic pride of the institution.True statesmanship requires a commitment to learn, consult, and respect established institutional boundaries before seeking the highest office in the land. Empty rhetoric or unfeasible promises do not inspire confidence, instead, they create dangerous frictions and unrealistic expectations that can strain civil- military relations if a candidate enters State House.





A president’s role is to command, support, and preserve the military’s dignity within the confines of the law, not to rewrite its customs for electoral gain.



The author is a distinguished retired senior military officer of the Zambia Army .





Well regarded for his dual expertise in military history and military diplomacy, he has contributed significantly to the academic, strategic, and professional development of Zambia’s defense sector, including having previously served as an Infantry Brigade Commander, Defence Attaché and UN/SADC Peacekeeping Training consultant.



Kumwesu