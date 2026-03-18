Guinean supporters demand the 1976 AFCON trophy awarded to Morocco



The recent decisions by the Confederation of African Football continue to spark reactions across the continent.

Following the withdrawal of the title from Senegal under circumstances considered similar, it is now Guinean supporters who are stepping forward to call for a revision of a historical episode.





Through social media and various sports discussion forums, these supporters argue that the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations should be awarded to Guinea.

They point to the final against Morocco, which was interrupted after the Moroccan team temporarily left the field to protest a referee decision, before returning to ultimately win.





According to these Guinean supporters, if CAF now applies retroactive sanctions for similar incidents, then the 1976 case should logically be reexamined.