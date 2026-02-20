Gun Still Missing as Police Intensify Search at Bellarmine Mugabe’s Hyde Park Home

used in a shooting at the Hyde Park home of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe remains missing, as South African police intensify their investigation into the incident that left a young employee critically injured.

Despite recovering a cartridge at the scene, authorities have not yet located the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The absence of the weapon has prompted an extensive search operation at the upmarket Johannesburg property.

Divers, K9 Unit Join Search Operation

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) returned to the residence on Thursday night after arresting Mugabe and another suspect. The property was cordoned off as investigators launched a multidisciplinary search involving divers, forensic experts and a K9 unit.

Police divers were brought in to search the swimming pool on the premises, which had to be drained due to murky and dirty water. However, no firearm was recovered. K9 units were also deployed to comb the property in an effort to trace the missing weapon.

Several police vehicles, including a marked patrol car, were stationed outside the residence overnight as investigations continued.

Victim in Critical Condition

The 28-year-old Mugabe was arrested on Thursday, 19 February, after a 23-year-old gardener was shot and wounded during an alleged dispute at the Hyde Park residence. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition in hospital. His identity has not been released.

Mugabe and the second suspect spent the night in holding cells at Bramley Police Station following their arrest.

Attempted Murder Charges

Police have confirmed that both suspects are facing attempted murder charges and are expected to appear before the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court.

SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrests, stating that the two men brought in for questioning in connection with the Hyde Park shooting have been formally charged.

Investigations remain ongoing, with authorities continuing their search for the missing firearm, which is considered key evidence in the case.

