🚨 Breaking News: H0uthis Announce Resumption of Attacks on Shipping in the Red Sea – Trump-Brokered Ceasefire Effectively Over 🚨





Yemen’s Iran-backed H0uthi rebels (Ans∆rullah Movement) have declared they will resume attacks on vessels in the Red Sea corridor. This move comes amid escalating regional tensions following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with H0uthi officials signaling solidarity and potential immediate action.





The announcement effectively ends the fragile de-escalation that followed the U.S.-H0uthi ceasefire negotiated under President Donald Trump in May 2025 (brokered by Oman). That agreement halted U.S. strikes on H0uthi targets in exchange for the rebels ceasing attacks on American vessels and broader shipping disruptions. While attacks largely paused after the October 2025 G∆za ceasefire, the H0uthis have repeatedly warned of resumption tied to regional developments, including support for Iran.





Today’s development threatens to disrupt global trade through the vital Bab al-Mandeb Strait once again, potentially forcing rerouting around Africa, spiking shipping costs, and impacting oil prices and supply chains worldwide.





Source: Associated Press (AP), as cited in multiple real-time reports and X posts from credible monitors on February 28, 2026.

Regional powers are on high alert as this could mark the re-entry of H0uthi maritime operations into the broader conflict dynamics. Stay tuned for updates.