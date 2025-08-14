By CIC Entertainment.



HAANTINGA KAIRA THREATENS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST ANYONE CLAIMING HER SON IS MUZO’S CHILD.



Haantinga Kaira, wife of celebrated Zambian music star Macky 2, has issued a firm warning that she will take legal action against anyone claiming her son is fathered by rapper Muzo Aka Alphonso.





The false rumors, which have been circulating on social media, link her child to Muzo a former Alpha Entertainments artist once signed under Macky 2’s record label. Haantinga described the allegations as damaging, completely untrue, and unacceptable, stressing that dragging innocent children into industry disputes crosses a serious line.





She emphasized that while public figures often face gossip, there is a limit, and defamation will not be tolerated. Macky 2, though yet to publicly comment, is said to fully support his wife’s stance.





The incident has reignited public attention on the past connection between Macky 2 and Muzo, whose professional relationship ended years ago. Haantinga remains determined to protect her family’s reputation, warning that anyone spreading the false claims should be prepared to face legal consequences.



CIC PRESS TEAM