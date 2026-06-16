PRESS STATEMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Tuesday, 16 June 2026



HAD EVERYONE SURRENDERED, THERE WOULD BE NO OPPOSITION – MUNDUBILE



National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile has paid tribute to aspiring parliamentary and mayoral candidates for their resilience, courage and commitment to defending democracy in Zambia.





Speaking during a meeting with the party’s aspiring candidates in Kabwe yesterday, Mr Mundubile commended the leaders for standing firm during difficult political moments and remaining committed to serving the Zambian people.





“This struggle has never been about personal victories. It has always been about democracy and ensuring that the voices of the people continue to be heard,” Mr Mundubile said.



He said that the sacrifices made by opposition leaders and members have ensured the continued existence of a vibrant opposition in the country.





“My dear brother President Hakainde Hichilema cannot go anywhere and claim that there is no opposition. The existence of a vibrant opposition today is because of the sacrifices made by leaders gathered here and many others across the country who refused to give up when it would have been easier to do so,” he said.





Mr Mundubile has observed that it took courage, resilience and conviction for opposition leaders to withstand political pressure and continue defending democratic values.





“Had everyone surrendered, there would be no opposition to speak of today. Democracy thrives when there are alternative voices and differing perspectives. Those who stood firm deserve recognition for protecting that democratic space,” he said.





Mr Mundubile also praised party members for maintaining mutual respect despite facing challenges and disagreements along the way.



“Having different opinions does not mean one side is entirely right and the other entirely wrong. Differences in perspective are natural in any democratic movement. What matters is our ability to respect one another, appreciate diverse views, and remain united by a common purpose,” he said





Mr Mundubile has since underscored the importance of creative tension within leadership and political organisations.



He urged party members and aspiring candidates to continue embracing unity, discipline and constructive engagement as the party prepares for future political contests.





“Creative tension is not destructive conflict. It is the healthy exchange of ideas and approaches aimed at achieving what is right. The tension lies not in fighting one another but in challenging ourselves to find better solutions while remaining committed to the greater good.





As we move forward, let us remain guided by the principles of democracy, respect, and service to the people. Our diversity of thought should strengthen us, not divide us. Together, we will continue building a stronger movement and a better Zambia,” he said.



Issued by:



Presidential Press and Media Affairs Director

Newton Bwalya.