HAIMBE HIGHLIGHTS ENERGY PROJECTS DRIVING ZAMBIA TOWARDS 10,000MW TARGET



UPND Deputy Chairperson for Legal Mulambo Haimbe, SC, has said government is making significant progress in strengthening Zambia’s energy sector through a series of ongoing and completed projects aimed at reducing reliance on hydropower and achieving the country’s long-term electricity generation goals.





Speaking on Conversations with HOPE on Capital FM 99.7, Mr. Haimbe said Zambia’s dependence on hydropower had exposed the country to severe challenges during periods of drought, making energy diversification a national priority.





He noted that government had already implemented several projects across the country, revealing that, “About 80 percent of Zambia’s energy generation has traditionally come from hydropower,” which explained why drought conditions had such a significant impact on power supply.





Mr. Haimbe said major solar projects had either been completed or were under development in Chisamba, Kasupe, Choma, Chipata, Serenje, Mansa, Mongu and Siavonga.





He added that, “In total, there are close to 30 energy projects either completed, under construction, or expected to come on stream in the near future.”





He further disclosed that the Maamba Energy project was expanding by an additional 300 megawatts, stressing that, “these are not theoretical plans; they are actual projects that are either operational or actively progressing.”





On government’s broader energy ambitions, Mr. Haimbe said the target of generating 10,000 megawatts was achievable because practical steps were already being implemented.





“When we speak about the ambition of generating 10,000 megawatts of power, we are not simply making political statements,” he said.



Mr. Haimbe also highlighted growing international confidence in Zambia’s energy sector, citing a commitment by South Korea’s KS Eco Solutions Holdings Limited to invest approximately US$900 million in a 500-megawatt energy project.





He explained that diplomatic engagements undertaken during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs were beginning to yield results, stating, “many of the conversations we had are now translating into tangible investments.”





The former Foreign Affairs Minister added that Zambia had secured support from international partners, including Japan, the World Bank and the European Union, while regional engagements had enhanced electricity import arrangements.





He said the Tanzania-Zambia interconnector project was advancing well and would improve access to surplus power from Tanzania.





According to Mr. Haimbe, “these initiatives are all part of a broader strategy to strengthen Zambia’s energy security.”





He also revealed that Qatari investment group Al Mansour had earmarked approximately US$19 billion for investments in Zambia, describing the various initiatives as “practical, measurable and transformative interventions” that would deliver lasting solutions for the country’s future.