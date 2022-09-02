HAKAINDE AND “HIS MINIONS” ARE CELEBRATING JAILING OF ZAMBIANS TO IMF – NAWAKWI

Hakainde Hichilema and his minions are celebrating the jailing of Zambians to the IMF, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi, the former Finance minister, started her response by asking “first where is Sean Tembo?” and proceeded to unload on Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba and President Hakainde Hichilema on the matter.

She wondered why Tembo had been incarcerated and what it was he defamed the President about.

“I think that the Inspector General of Police who is apolitical appointee and a party cadre for UPND must understand that power is not permanent, and that the way things are going, the political and economic outlook, the permanency of Hakainde Hichilema at his residency, because he is not in State House, he is at his residence, the permanence of Hakainde Hichilema at his residency from where he thinks he is running the country cannot be guaranteed in perpetuity,” Nawakwi said. “So when you have leaders who ascend to power by manipulating opinions of citizens, their longevity in office can’t be guaranteed because people get to understand and realise that people cheated their way into power.”

She said no one could assume that power was permanent, saying "Hakainde Hichilema is laying a trap for himself", and that the same police officer…